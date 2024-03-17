Hunting for a new paradigm

Hailing from a small town near Melukote, in Karnataka, Sumanas is a third-generation member of a Gandhian family. He grew up in a family-run organic farm, which also had a weaving unit, and was therefore naturally drawn into a development model that is now gathering dust. As he acknowledges, the book is a revised version of his PhD dissertation at the University of Sussex, UK. No wonder, the first half of the book provides a strong theoretical version of the idea and concept of Swaraj Development, as put forward prominently by Gandhi and J C Kumarappa, a trained economist from Colombia University and long-time associate of the Mahatma. He also looks at various radical movements globally which emerged from environmental concerns and grassroots initiatives.