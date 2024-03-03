Seething with quiet rage

When the Booker shortlists are announced each year, I run my eye over the titles and blurbs and note the mentions of “quiet” or “contemplative” novels among those selected. Very often, these are the ones written by women, tend to be slice-of-life narratives and hide in their pages more than they reveal. These are the books that you let marinate over time, the ideas they grapple with eventually seeping through and staying in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page. In the rare instances that these books win the prize, there is usually some (male) dissenting voice demanding to know why the more experimental, more courageous (read male) voice didn’t win instead.