Soul-searching in a comic sci-fi

Gill’s narrative opens up with a blend of craziness and poignancy as readers are introduced to a cast of eccentric characters and improbable scenarios. You can’t help but think of Satyajit Ray’s short stories and the outlandish characters that Ray had created. The subtitles through which Gill comments on current political scenarios (which may or may not be the intention) showcase his mastery over his craft. For instance, the Danish policeman-turned-accidental-leader of a group of science haters is a deliberate satire on the unreasonable and unscientific outlook of politicians as well as people in general. At its core, Acts of God is more than just a comedic romp — it meditates on the human condition and the existential dilemmas that define our existence. This seemingly is the broad underlying subtext and subplot of this novel and these raise important questions. However, the comfort and comic relief of this novel may sometimes hide those. How comfortable are we with scientific discoveries? Not much, right?