Soul-searching in a comic sci-fi

When a comedian writes, it is often assumed that there must be a comical dimension to the work or perhaps some innovation — something that will break the mould and create a new form, that X-factor with a few uncomfortable truths thrown in. This expectation or, say, assumption, comes from a belief that comedians write to make people laugh and make people uncomfortable about the absurdities around us. An assumption that may or may not be true.
In this context, Acts Of God, by actor-comedian Kanan Gill is an interesting debut novel. As expected, he has written a science fiction work that breaks multiple moulds and dips into many genres — the author constantly converses with the reader, assisting them to read whatever is in the book in a certain way. He appears to be helping readers to draw ideas from what is said. The absurdities of the book thus reveal themselves nicely, in a somewhat meta-narrative.
Kanan introduces readers to Dr K, from Genius Category 3 — the smartest. He is involved in the most “illicit” and secretive work, trying to simulate the universe. The story is set in a post-nuclear winter world — free of anything that defines a current rule-based (if at all it is) global order. This world has no borders, violence, hunger, or overpopulation. Dr K was once a well-known scientist, but nowadays, he works in a “drunken daze,” secretly creating and altering entire universes for his studies — a selfish act out of disgruntlement (perhaps).
But even with his intelligence, Dr K’s schemes are often derailed by the foolish antics of P Manjunath, the private investigator, which adds interesting, comical elements to the novel. It offers you a space to think deeply and draw your own conclusions. Despite the clever design and fine plotting, it takes time to catch the tempo and flow of the novel. Only after 30-40 pages will a reader get a hang of what’s happening — which is the case with most science fiction: It takes time to immerse oneself in an alien world and the Act Of God is no different.
Gill’s narrative opens up with a blend of craziness and poignancy as readers are introduced to a cast of eccentric characters and improbable scenarios. You can’t help but think of Satyajit Ray’s short stories and the outlandish characters that Ray had created. The subtitles through which Gill comments on current political scenarios (which may or may not be the intention) showcase his mastery over his craft. For instance, the Danish policeman-turned-accidental-leader of a group of science haters is a deliberate satire on the unreasonable and unscientific outlook of politicians as well as people in general. At its core, Acts of God is more than just a comedic romp — it meditates on the human condition and the existential dilemmas that define our existence. This seemingly is the broad underlying subtext and subplot of this novel and these raise important questions. However, the comfort and comic relief of this novel may sometimes hide those. How comfortable are we with scientific discoveries? Not much, right?
What sets Acts of God apart though is Gill’s narrative voice — a voice that is irreverent, insightful, funny, and contemplative. It reminds me of Sorabh Pant’s book Vote For Pant, although both are completely different in genre and design. The narrative style and situational comedy, with its blend of wit and insightful commentary, is quite like George Saunders’ writing. Despite the inherent risks of writing a ‘comic novel’, Gill comes through and holds it all together.
With each turn of the page, he demonstrates a keen understanding of human nature and an uncanny ability to infuse even the most absurd scenarios with genuine emotion and depth. Whether exploring themes of love, loss, or redemption, Gill approaches his subject matter with a deft touch. His background as a comedian shines through in his ability to elicit laughter and provoke thought equally. Although the book has its limitations — its pace is uneven and the flow is often lost — it does keep you hooked and with a smile on your face.
But why would a comic want to write? To tell a story that cannot possibly be told through a stage performance. Their public identity is about comedy, so writing a novel comes with prior expectations and many subtexts, thus rendering the task difficult, to put it mildly. Nevertheless, many Indian comedians are taking up the pen and no one’s complaining.