Tangled and tortured

Shrouded from the rest of the world, East Germany was an iron-curtained mystery except for regulated outings at the Olympics up to its fall in 1989. This is where there was no Mercedes, BMW, Audi, no Autobahn, no Oktoberfest, no prosperity and scientific precision that West Germany stands for. It is a sudden gift, this parting of the veil, this truly lived memoir of life in a Berlin lacking the Western world’s excesses but powerful in thought and experience, rich in buildings, cafes and streets. Hans chose to move to East Berlin as a teenager from Gottingen for political reasons, for as a former fascist, he mourned the dead Soviets. “How long does it take for the dead to be forgotten? 27 million Soviet dead. The dead are linked umbilically to the living by their hope for punishment to be exacted. Everything measured itself against these victims, whether it was his father’s silence or his own rebelliousness.”