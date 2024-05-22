The many faces of schizophrenia 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in 300 people are affected with schizophrenia. It is a mental disorder that impacts how a person thinks, behaves and feels. It is often accompanied by hallucinations and hysteria. World Schizophrenia Awareness Day is observed on May 24 every year to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma associated with the condition.
Metrolife curates a list of five books about the condition.
Thrive With Schizophrenia (2022)
Author: Kristen Stone
The author writes about her experiences with schizophrenia. She was in denial for nine years and was hospitalised thirteen times during this period. The chapters cover the symptoms of the condition, rights of the patient and healthy eating methods while managing antipsychotic weight gain.
The Cliffs of Schizophrenia (2024)
Authors: Jake and Laurette McCook
The book chronicles 30-year-old Jack’s struggle with the disease and how his mother Laurette supported him. They wrote alternative chapters from their perspectives. Jake opens up about the complexities of schizophrenia. Laurette adds from a mother’s perspective how she strived to prevent her son from succumbing to the illness.
Words on Bathroom Walls (2015)
Author: Julia Walton
A fictional tale about a seventeen-year-old, Adam who is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He navigates the disorder, life at a new school, and a clinical drug trial. The drug which initially works wonders starts affecting his physical health. The story follows his anguish about the disorder and and his love for a girl named Maya.
The Center Cannot Hold: My Journey through Madness (2007)
Author: Elyn R Shaks
The author writes about her long battle with schizophrenia and the societal stigma attached to it. Her inability to tell real fears from imagined ones is particularly poignant. She also writes about the many obstacles she overcame to become the woman she is today.
Me, Myself and Them (2007)
Authors: Kurt Snyder, Raquel E Gur and Linda W Andrews
The memoir, ‘Me, Myself, and Them’, tells the story of the author’s struggle with schizophrenia. With the help of psychiatrist Raquel E Gur and science writer Linda Wasmer Andrews, Kurt provides practical advice on
recognising warning signs, finding help, and effective treatment for adolescent schizophrenia. The book also offers practical advice on how to deal with the condition while at home, work, and in school. Some relationship advice is also included.