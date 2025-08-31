Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesgender

From macho to muse

Mohanlal isn’t championing this movement alone. Who would have known that Fahadh Faasil — best known for playing a murderous son in Joji and an abusive husband in Kumbalangi Nights — would front a campaign for Kavitha Gold & Diamonds?
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 00:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 00:18 IST
GenderSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us