Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesgender

Levelling the playing field

NGO Educkick Naari that aims to channel the sporting achievements of such talented athletes into higher education opportunities by making use of the sports quota system.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 19:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 19:38 IST
sportsGenderSpecialsFeaturesAcademics

Follow us on :

Follow Us