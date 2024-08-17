Stop normalising female subjugation

When I was 16, I attended a wedding of a distant relative and ended up sleeping in a shared room with other tired guests. After the long event, we were deeply asleep when I was suddenly jolted awake by someone squeezing my breast. I was terrified and shocked, and through my groggy eyes, I saw someone fleeing from the room. My fear and distress overwhelmed me. I tried to find my mother but she was sleeping deeply, completely unaware of the trauma I had just experienced. I couldn't bring myself to tell her, then or ever.

Later, during medical college, my daily commute to the market was a long rickshaw ride. The college was on the outskirts of the city, and the route was often deserted for stretches, making it a target for young boys on bikes. This desolation provided an opportunity for young boys on bikes to harass the girls travelling in rickshaws. They would slow down, slap the girls on their backs or breasts, and then speed away while laughing or teasing.

At home, favouritism was glaringly apparent. Even when I was right and my brother was wrong, my grandmother would always scold me. This constant unfair treatment eroded my self-esteem and encouraged my brother’s misbehaviour. I began to see myself as inferior and accepted being treated as a second-class individual.