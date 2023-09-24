The coloniality question in sexual politics

As she spoke, my imagination was far away: I was wondering about the sense of authority, purpose and authorial freedom that is necessary for such a work of writing. Could any of us — myself, or you who read this — ever imagine an Indian-authored, locally published, non-fiction work about the sexuality of women who live in a European country? Every country has its own sexual politics: the ways in which its culture promotes its version of ideal sexuality. Unstated yet legible, the sexual politics of cultures can be read via their aesthetic products — in literature and film — and also via the gaze they extended toward the sexuality of other countries. Everybody is interested in the sexual politics of other cultures: it’s the reason a Netflix series like ‘Indian Matchmaking’ is as internationally popular as ‘Emily in Paris’ is in India. Yet it is worth wondering why Indians haven’t found it necessary to write about the sexuality of other countries. We know that from an empirical perspective, women’s sexuality is controlled via gossip and concerns about reputation. But it is not these mechanisms alone that produce the aura of silence and secrecy that has characterised Indian sexual politics. For, the sexual politics of discretion, in particular for women, are partly a consequence of the anticolonial ethos of the decades around Independence. As a souvenir of this ethos, consider politician and poet Sarojini Naidu’s lecture at the Women’s University of Calcutta, that addressed ‘The Women of India’ and warned against: ‘all those who come in the guise of friendship to interpret India to their world and exploit their weaknesses and expose the secrets of home’. It is therefore not surprising that Radha Kumar’s excellent 1993 account of the woman’s rights movement, History of Doing, does not document a fight for sexual agency — outside of basic safety — in the Indian women’s movement. What is interesting is that this may have produced an advantage for some: explicit sexual freedom and agency are not after all universally desired by all women. Feminism, in Kumar’s account, would direct itself towards desires in which women were more united. Perhaps also because the feminist sexual politics of the Independence time period did not particularly support women’s sexual agency, the idea that women’s sexual reserve is a form of patriotism stuck. One of its relics is dress policing.