The hotbed

Our gaze is taken to the woman’s face in this image, slightly angled away from the man who is looking at her. Could she have her own project at hand, one that involves this man but within the framework of her desires rather than his? If you, reader, immediately identify my cover girl as being objectified, you might be under the influence of pity politics. Pity politics makes us sympathetic to women, but only towards their distress. It breeds anger against lascivious men, but it brings us no closer to women’s sexual desires. As African-American feminist bell hooks wrote in 2004: “The male bashing that was so intense when contemporary feminism first surfaced more than thirty years ago was in part the rageful cover-up of the shame women felt not because men refused to share their power but because we could not seduce, cajole, or entice men to share their emotions — to love us”.