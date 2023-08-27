What men can’t bear...

We have to believe, as the African-American feminist bell hooks reminded us, in men who can love; men who have borne their first separation from a woman with their capacity for loving intact. Last monsoon, I went for a hike with my daughters and their father. We were part of a mixed-age but largely homogenous group of transplants to Goa. By the end of our walk, we were all soaked. The men quickly peeled their tops off, changing into dry t-shirts. Then one shivering woman asked her husband to hold up his towel so that she could change. Even though we were a group of friendly people alone in the middle of a forest, the anxiety about women’s bodies still prevailed.