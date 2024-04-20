Lessons from a design walk

I was walking through Bishnupur in West Bengal. I stopped at an eco-resort and met Anjali there. Her words still ring in my ears. She said her mud home exudes cool comfort yet if she has the funds to build another, she will opt for newer materials. It is the trend, she reasoned. Many such quandaries surfaced during ‘1700’, my 1,700-km walk from Kolkata to Delhi in 2022. It made me question the elitist path that the design industry and designers at large are currently treading.