Man in the mirror...

E-commerce in many ways brought anonymity to the purchase process. Men were free to surf the web and find products that even men could use in the grooming market. Men understood products and their efficacy and looked at curated product sites to help them. If men needed guidance on what to use, they got it. There is a “curated by doctors” platform called Cureka.com that will possibly help you isolate products and services a man might want to use as well. And this platform is curated from the otherwise “small town” of Madurai. And there are hundreds of these that will help you make that first tentative step into the world of men’s grooming. Platforms such as Nykaa.com will tell you that a lot of men spend a fair bit of time looking for vanity products and services. On platforms such as these, gender is a yesterday concept. Today, equality and gender-equity is finally here. Men will not be men. That adage was so unfair really. Let men be. Note: At this point in time of writing, men are still not using some categories of products that women use in India today. The lipstick and nail polish come to the fore as key categories. But wait. I have trends from men’s salons and barber shops in India on both. Expect a revolution here as well! Touché!