A mind fashioned by modernity

With no childhood schooling, my wholesome home-schooling included painting, music and literature. My father taught me vocal music and tabla, before I knew my left from my right, stressing the primacy of purity and emotion in music. I learnt elementary Ayurveda too. Many music scholars who visited us taught me. I still remember the ragas Jogiya and Multani that Panchakshari Gawai taught with love and patience. At nine, my singing of Bageshree at a Bengaluru concert brought me huge appreciation. Learning under Joshi Devagiri of Gwalior Gharana was the next stage. In fact, the day Joshi arrived home for teaching, my father had breathed his last, a few hours before. But my mother Sumati Bai ensured that Joshi’s mission, also my father’s wish, was fulfilled. My vocal-music training continued. I was performing in concerts as a teenager and at 19, on the AIR. My singing of ghazals and Hindi film songs during my college days impressed Talat Mahmood, the celebrated playback singer, who invited me to Bombay.