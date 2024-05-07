Ananya Birla quits music to focus on business, calls it 'hardest decision'

Ananyashree Birla aka Ananya Birla took to social media accounts to announce that is taking a step away from the music industry to concentrate on her burgeoning business ventures.

She is 29. Ananya is the elder daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and is also the founder of Svatantra Microfin and design house Ikai Asai.

In a statement addressing her decision, Ananya wrote “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love for the music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world. (sic)"