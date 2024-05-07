Ananya Birla quits music to focus on business, calls it 'hardest decision'

Ananyashree Birla aka Ananya Birla took to social media accounts to announce that is taking a step away from the music industry to concentrate on her burgeoning business ventures.
She is 29. Ananya is the elder daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and is also the founder of Svatantra Microfin and design house Ikai Asai.
In a statement addressing her decision, Ananya wrote “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love for the music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world. (sic)"
The announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions from celebs and her followers. While some have expressed sadness at the prospect of no longer hearing her soulful melodies, others have lauded her for prioritizing her business ventures and pursuing her passions with unwavering determination.
Singer Armaan Malik, Sania Mirza, Bobby Deol and several others offered her love and support while expressing their shock.
Ananya Birla forayed into music industry with her first single “Livin the Life” in 2016 which quickly garnered widespread acclaim and propelled her to stardom.
With subsequent hits like "Meant to Be" and "Hold On," Ananya solidified her place as a rising star in the global music landscape, earning accolades for her soulful voice and poignant songwriting. Ananya also made her OTT debut in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' where she lent her voice in ‘Inaam’ in 2022. Ananya’s latest song is “Jazbaat Hai Dil” from the movie Do aur Do Pyaar.
While her presence in the music industry will be missed, her commitment to making a meaningful impact through her entrepreneurial endeavors is a testament to her resilience and unwavering spirit.