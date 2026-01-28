<p>In a decision that has shocked the music industry, playback singer Arijit Singh officially announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday. His shocking announcement sent shockwaves through the music lovers and the Indian film industry, leaving many heartbroken. This announcement marks the end of an era for one of India’s most beloved singers.</p><p>On Tuesday evening, Arijit shared a statement on Instagram, announcing his retirement from playback singing. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I will not be taking on any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," the post read.</p><p>However, Arijit clarified that he would continue to make music independently and complete existing commitments.</p><p>“God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments and will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music,” he added.</p>.<p>Soon after the post, celebrities and fans flooded the comments with shock, heartbreak and desperate pleas for him to rethink his decision. </p><p>"Saidyon mein ek", rapper Badshah commented, while singer B Praak commented, "Fan for life".</p><p>"So lost after hearing this...l don't get it but I respect your decision ! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan If this is where it's at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro Grateful to be born in your era," singer Amaal Mallik commented. </p><p>"We can't imagine Bollywood songs without your voice," a fan commented. </p><p>"End of an era," another social media user wrote. </p><p>Too soon sir, can’t be real," wrote another one. </p><p>Another user said, "This cannot be true." </p><p>"Arreey but whyyyyyy ??????? Why are you doing this to us ??? Please don’t go man. We need you for atleast 20 more years," read one of the comments. </p><p>The journey of Arijit Singh from a reality show participant in 2005 to India’s most sought-after playback singer is nothing short of a miracle. After making his noticeable debut with <em>Murder 2</em>, his career reached a turning point with the massive success of <em>Aashiqui 2</em>.</p><p>The songs established him as the definitive voice for love and loss, leading to a decade of dominance with chart-topping tracks like <em>Agar Tum Saath Ho</em>, <em>Ae Dil Hai Mushkil</em>, and <em>Gerua</em>. His versatility has made him one of the most-streamed voices in the Indian film industry. Over the years, Arijit has lent his voice to nearly all of Hindi cinema’s superstars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. </p><p>His versatility allowed him to seamlessly move between romantic ballads, devotional songs, and high-energy numbers. His latest track, <em>Ghar Kab Aaoge</em>, from <em>Border 2</em>, touched the hearts of millions.</p><p><em>Hum To Tere Hi Liye The</em> from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming <em>O' Romeo</em> and <em>Maatrubhumi</em> from Salman Khan's upcoming war drama <em>Battle Of Galwan </em>are already winning hearts. </p><p>Apart from Hindi, Arijit has also recorded songs in multiple Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi. He has also collaborated with all the top composers and filmmakers in the music industry. His work has also earned him numerous Filmfare Awards, including multiple Best Male Playback Singer trophies. </p><p>In July 2025, Arijit Singh went past global pop stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to become the most followed artist on music streaming platform Spotify with 151 million followers.</p>