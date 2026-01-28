<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday paid respect to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia and five of its former members who passed away recently.</p>.<p>As soon as the House met after the President's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the secretary general laid copies of the address.</p>.<p>Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references on Pawar, Zia, Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brohmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha.</p>.<p>The House was then adjourned for the day.</p>.Maharashtra launches country's first menopause clinics to support women's health.<p>Pawar, a former Lok Sabha member, was killed in an air crash on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In his remarks, Birla said Zia's role in strengthening the India-Bangladesh relationship will always be remembered.</p>.<p>While Patil was a member of the seventh Lok Sabha, Mirdha was a part of the eleventh Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Chaudhury was a member of the tenth Lok Sabha, while Kalmadi was an MP in the eleventh, fourteenth and fifteenth Lok Sabha. Purkayastha was a part of the tenth, twelfth and fifteenth Lok Sabha. </p>