Homefeaturesmusic

Festival celebrates 25 years of Pravin Godkhindi as composer

The two-day festival, beginning on Saturday, celebrates Pravin Godkhindi’s work as a music composer and presents a host of other distinguished performers. Entry is free.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 22:56 IST

Sanjog Charitable Trust, devoted to the promotion of classical music, is presenting the Dakshin Brindavan Sangeet Sammelan this weekend.

The festival on Saturday features Godkhindi’s songs and fusion compositions, rendered by Jayatirtha Mevundi, Sangeeta Katti, and other popular singers. The spotlight is also on the Sunshine Orchestra from Chennai.

On Sunday, Murali Mohan Kalvakalva and Pavanee Kalvakalva will showcase Kathak to the accompaniment of the Nadam ensemble. Shadaj Godkhindi and Anantha R Krishnan will present a bansuri-mridangam jugalbandi, followed by a Hindustani vocal music concert by the renowned Ashwini Bhide Deshpande. 

‘Dakshin Brindavan Sangeet Sammelan’, 6 pm, March 16 and 17, R V Dental College Auditorium, J P Nagar. Details on pravingodkhindi.com

