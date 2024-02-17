Grammy for Shakti: The innumerable moments up to ‘This Moment’

John McLaughlin is undoubtedly the guiding spirit of Shakti. His virtuoso guitar playing gave birth to the concept of Carnatic riffs! Even in the 1970s recordings and performances, one can see how a Carnatic-style mandolin would fit in. When Shakti was reconstituted as Remember Shakti, the legendary U Srinivas was invited to join, and remained a crucial part of the band until his sad demise. Likewise, over the years, many prominent musicians, including Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shivkumar Sharma, R Raghavan, V Selvaganesh (son of T H Vinayakram), Taufiq Querishi (brother of Zakir Hussain), Shankar Mahadevan, and Ganesh Rajagopalan have been associated with Shakti. The band is a veritable Ship of Theseus, with members coming and departing, without shaking the core aesthetic of its music.