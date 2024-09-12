'Luv Drug' by Harnoor: The highly anticipated single that's winning hearts

Harnoor, a standout talent in the Punjabi music industry, has released his new single, 'Luv Drug,' released under Mass Appeal. This track represents a major milestone in his career, following the immense success of his earlier hits. This groovy number from Harnoor is earning acclaim from all corners.

Since his debut in 2019, Harnoor has made a significant mark with his unique sound and captivating melodies. His breakthrough track 'Waalian' quickly became a fan favorite, racking up over 200 million audio streams.

With hits like 'Moonlight,' 'Parshawan,' and 'Tareefan,' Harnoor has solidified his position as a leading force in Punjabi R&B. Now based in Texas, US, the singer is gearing up for the next chapter of his career, promising a fresh wave of new music.