'Luv Drug' by Harnoor: The highly anticipated single that's winning hearts

Harnoor, a standout talent in the Punjabi music industry, has released his new single, 'Luv Drug,' released under Mass Appeal. This track represents a major milestone in his career, following the immense success of his earlier hits. This groovy number from Harnoor is earning acclaim from all corners.
Since his debut in 2019, Harnoor has made a significant mark with his unique sound and captivating melodies. His breakthrough track 'Waalian' quickly became a fan favorite, racking up over 200 million audio streams.
With hits like 'Moonlight,' 'Parshawan,' and 'Tareefan,' Harnoor has solidified his position as a leading force in Punjabi R&B. Now based in Texas, US, the singer is gearing up for the next chapter of his career, promising a fresh wave of new music.
“I’m thrilled to ﬁnally share ‘Luv Drug’ with my fans. This track is all about the intense, irresistible feeling of being hooked on love. Working with the Mass Appeal team has been great so far and I am always happy to reunite with my frequent collaborator Ilam. I can’t wait for everyone to experience all this new music I am cooking. Until then, get addicted to ‘Luv Drug’!, said Harnoor sharing his excitement on the latest release.
With "Luv Drug" paving the way, Harnoor is set to release more singles and an EP in the coming months, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his music career. His fresh approach and distinctive sound continue to push the limits of Punjabi music, shaping its future.
Published 12 September 2024, 14:08 IST