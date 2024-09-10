'Manasilaayo': Rajinikanth's highly anticipated single from 'Vettaiyan' is out now!

Music composer Anirudh has blended modern musical elements with traditional Tamil and Malayalam sounds, creating a piece that appeals to both younger audiences and traditional music lovers. The song features the impactful vocals of legendary Malaysia Vasudevan, augmented by AI technology, as well as the voices of Yugendren Vasudevan and Deepthi Suresh, who effectively bring the lyrics by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan to life.

The debut single has quickly received a warm reception on social media, with fans lauding its catchy rhythm and the compelling performances by the artists. Within just hours of its release, the song has ascended the charts and is trending on multiple platforms.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is an action-packed social drama featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie promises to offer a unique mix of high-octane action, emotional depth, and stunning visuals, further elevated by the powerful soundtrack.

The film boasts a phenomenal ensemble, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, Rohini and Abhirami in pivotal roles and is slated for release on October 10, 2024. The film is all set to release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, promising a pan-India cinematic experience.