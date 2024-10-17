Home
Ratan Lal Jain strikes again with emotional hit 'Jogan' for Bajao Gaana

The track explores themes of love, longing, and devotion, with Deedar Kaur’s soulful voice vividly bringing the story to life.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:45 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 10:45 IST
