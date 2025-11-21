<p>The White House is preparing for possible turnover in the Cabinet after US President Donald Trump reaches the one-year mark of his term, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple people familiar with the discussions.</p><p>The report said possible changes were in store at the Department of Homeland Security and the Energy Department.</p>.Ceding land to stopping Kyiv from joining NATO: Delving into Trump's 28-point peace plan to end Ukraine-Russia war .<p>Officials told CNN that no decisions have been made and no changes were expected until early next year, it said.</p><p>White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the <em>CNN</em> report was false. "The truth is: President Trump could not be happier with his Cabinet," Leavitt wrote in a post on X. Trump returned to office in January for his second term. His first administration saw several high-profile departures, including secretaries of state and defense, often following policy clashes or personal disagreements with the Republican president. </p>