The quintessential thinking artiste

Even while lying in the ICU, it was evident that his pain was alleviated somewhat when he was listening to his guru’s music. Just two days ago, drowsy with numerous medications, his swollen fingers still kept rhythm, perhaps to the lines of a melodic bandish or an extempore taan. A brilliant mind of our times, Taranath espoused honesty, pluralism, secularism and compassion as the most enabling values of life. He believed it was the only way to live, a belief shaped by the long artistic tradition of this country. Not many know that he was the president of the Karnataka Civil Liberties Committee formed in the wake of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.