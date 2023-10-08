For a safe space...

When one considers violence in relationships, physical, sexual and verbal abuse is what one thinks of. While these are particularly concerning and dangerous, one mustn’t overlook the other kinds of abuse, namely emotional abuse and financial abuse. These latter forms of abuse play out subtly and may not be obvious initially. Behaviours such as controlling a partner’s activities, restricting their interactions/access to family and friends or deliberately behaving in a manner intended to humiliate the victim are a few different examples of emotional abuse. Financially exploiting a partner or restricting their access to financial resources is also common. Stalking, and now, cyberstalking, is another such form of abuse.