Of temporary highs & lows

<p>Recreational use of cannabis or hemp, classed under narcotic drugs of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA), 1985 is legally prohibited in India. Yet the prevalence of new users, especially among young adults, is seeing a steep increase. Often, the use of cannabis is co-dependent on tobacco smoking, which consequently affects a smoking cessation programme as well. Being one of the most widely used psycho-active substances, the history of cannabis use dates back several thousands of years, over the course of human evolution and civilisation. Most people are drawn towards cannabis use for the temporary high it can produce, although hazardous for mental health in the long run. In India, the three most popularly used distinct derivatives are ganja, charas and bhang. It is the most widely used illicit substance across the world, with about 8.7 million Indians reporting use of the same.</p><p>Many people who go through a tobacco cessation programme, may continue jonesing for cannabis which severely impedes the success of the smoking cessation programme by compounding the chances of relapse. The two most discussed ingredients in cannabis are THC — tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD — cannabidiol. The feeling of euphoria, relaxation and or altered perceptions from smoking cannabis usually are produced by THC. However, THCs can also induce paranoia and anxiety, with an unpleasant trip. CBD is the non-intoxicating element of cannabis and is growing in popularity for its use in the wellness industry. </p><p>Using cannabis and tobacco together, while in a smoking cessation programme, is not essentially quitting. Completely stopping both tobacco and cannabis smoking can only signify achieving the milestone of being smoke-free. Quitting cannabis can produce withdrawal symptoms such as restlessness and irritability, analogous to any other substance.</p><p>Most people seek cannabis smoking as a way of improving sleep quality or to self-medicate for chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia. In these instances, it's pivotal to explore safer options with your GP. There are lots of resources on the internet that provide sleep hygiene techniques. Should these not work, cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia would be extremely favourable.</p><p>Should all these not work, then prescription medication can be discussed with your GP for setting the circadian rhythm back into place. Similarly, there are clinical psychologists, who specialise in pain psychology with a deep, enhanced understanding of the behavioural processes in chronic pain. Most often, people with chronic pain conditions, have an existing prescription of painkillers. Thus, smoking cannabis on top of this, can cause internal drug-drug interactions which can lead to adverse health complications. Thus, alongside prescription medication, procuring behavioural support from a pain psychologist can hugely assist in staying away from cannabis. </p><p>Other withdrawal symptoms when quitting cannabis can include feelings of anxiety, stress, worry or depression, loss of appetite, feeling fatigued during the day, cramps, nausea, digestive problems, tremors, fever or chills.</p><p>Many symptoms of withdrawal from cannabis are quite homogeneous to that of tobacco. Although it can seem hard to manage the symptoms of withdrawal from both at the same time, quitting both together amplifies the success of abstinence. The short-term withdrawal symptoms are positively outweighed by the long-term benefits of it. Based on clinical studies, the withdrawal symptoms usually commence 1-3 days after cessation, reach their peak at 2-6 days and then usually last 14 days or longer before they start coming down in intensity.</p><p>When an individual persists and quit smoking cannabis, they certainly will experience a renewed sense of well-being and internal calm.</p><p>Recent studies also indicate and point to direct improvements in memory within the first month of abstinence. If you have a co-occurring cannabis addiction or just cannabis addiction as it is and wish to quit, speak to your healthcare provider to discuss options for quitting.</p><p><em>(The author is a multidisciplinary professional who works in the UK.)</em></p>