Tackling the hidden pandemic of antibiotic-resistant superbugs

India has the highest rate of antibiotic consumption in the world, accounting for an astonishing 23% of the global retail sales volume of antibiotics. Unfortunately, the pipeline of new drugs is dry. The last truly new class of antibiotics came to market over twenty years ago! At the same time, more people are dying from superbugs each year. Each year, untreatable superbugs kill around 3,00,000 in India including 60,000 newborns. In addition, they are a contributing factor in approximately a million deaths annually in India. The scale of the devastation of the hidden pandemic of drug-resistant superbugs is worrisome. Unfortunately, the numbers will continue to rise if we fail to act. Superbug infections will cause 10 million deaths worldwide by 2050 — more annual deaths than from Covid-19 at its peak or cancer right now. But all is not lost. There are many doctors, scientists, policymakers, and economists who are fighting to prevent that doomsday scenario.