The power of choice

Often considered to be typical of the “cool kids’ club”, teenagers most often resort to smoking to conform to peer pressure or what’s limned as glamorous. However, is that even as cogent as one might think? A study by John S Seiter et al. (2010) examined people’s perception of smokers, in terms of specific attributes such as attractiveness, likeability, cleanliness, health and credibility. This study yielded results that meant, smokers were perceived in a less favourable image in all categories, except for credibility. One might wonder, do you have to be a smoker to perceive a smoker as someone who is attractive?