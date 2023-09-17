The sun's effect on the skin

The protective effect of sunscreen is measured by Sun Protective Factor (SPF). For those not exposed to the sun regularly, an SPF of 15 plus, and for those who have regular outdoor activity, SPF of 30 plus is advised. Sunscreen usage is recommended across all age groups and during outdoor activity. Sunny days, cloudy days, and snowfall are all equally harmful as UVA is present in all these settings. For those involved in outdoor sporting activities, an SPF of 30 plus is advocated. They must make sure to apply over the face, lips, and forearm before stepping out, adds Dr Sacchidanand.