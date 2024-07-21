When the heat is on...

Projections indicate that global temperatures could increase by 2.5 to 2.9°C by the end of this century, underscoring the urgent need for immediate action. Over the past two decades, heat-related deaths among those over 65 have doubled, highlighting the severity of the situation. What is more, extreme heat events, which previously occurred once in 10 years, are now expected to happen more than five times as frequently. This significant increase in the frequency of extreme heat events is a cause for concern. Additionally, events that used to occur once in 50 years are projected to occur 14 times as often. Most of the world is expected to witness unprecedented heat conditions every other year by the middle of this century. This alarming trend demands immediate and concerted efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.