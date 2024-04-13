The growing appeal of banana fibre

I met another artisan, Mumtaz. She was holding a bundle of beetroot-coloured banana ropes. She walked me through the dyeing process. She said, “The natural shade of a banana fibre depends on the plant it is extracted from. So it can vary from off-white to yellowish-brown and cream to dull yellow. We usually work with the original colour but if a custom order requires a different colour, we use organic dye. For instance, we use kaachu to impart a dark beetroot hue to the fibre.” Kaachu is a local name for Cutch dye, derived from the wood of the Acacia catechu tree.”