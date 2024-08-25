Committed to memory

Studies from the Netherlands Institute of Neuroscience have shown that certain individual brains are resilient in removing toxic proteins associated with the development of Alzheimer’s dementia, a phenomenon still under active investigation. “Adhering to brain health right from childhood and adolescence and adapting based on abilities over the ages can help reduce the risk for dementia immensely,” opines Dr Sridhar. From an Indian perspective, diagnosing and treating hypertension and diabetes is the best intervention. Dr Ratnavalli stresses the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles early, recommending that individuals in their 20s engage in regular reading, reduce social media usage, maintain good sleep hygiene with 6-8 hours of sleep, and quit smoking and alcohol. She opines that prevention is an excellent real-world strategy for dementia, as it is more cost-effective for a low-income country like India. Both experts agree that developing brain reserve through mindful activities, healthy social interactions, and regular meditation is beneficial for preventing dementia.