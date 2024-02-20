'Early detection, subsidised treatment key to combating cancer'

Michal Goldberg, Associated Professor of Genetics at the Institute of Life Sciences, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, was recently in Bengaluru as a part of a delegation from the university to explore multi-disciplinary research collaborations with several Indian institutes. In an interview with DH’s Udbhavi Balakrishna, Goldberg spoke about the recent advancements in cancer research. Excerpts:

1. Can you share some interesting developments in your research areas?

Genomic instability – the understanding of which is crucial for developing effective cancer treatments – and cancer are dynamic fields with numerous new discoveries and innovations each year.

Recent developments are:

*Genomic techniques, such as whole-genome sequencing and single-cell sequencing, enable the characterisation and detection of mutations associated with genomic instability in cancer at a high resolution.

*Mutational signatures (patterns of somatic mutations or alterations in DNA observed in cancer genomes) associated with DNA repair defects, exogenous mutagen exposure, and endogenous DNA damage processes have been identified, offering insights into cancer progression and aetiology (study into causes of diseases).

*CRISPR/CAS9-based genetic screens have been employed to identify novel genes and pathways involved in the cellular response to DNA damage. These screens enable the systematic knockout or activation of genes to assess their impact on DNA repair, cell cycle regulation, apoptosis, and cancer.

*Novel cancer therapeutic strategies have been developed based on new insights regarding the cellular response to DNA damage. Specifically targeting DNA repair pathways and exploiting vulnerability in DNA damage response-deficient tumours are active research areas for improving cancer treatment outcomes.

*Personalised medicine has also emerged recently, which considers individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each patient, resulting in tailoring medical decisions, interventions, and therapies.

2. How far have we come in understanding the genetic basis of breast and ovarian cancers, which are two of the most common cancers affecting women in India?

In my opinion, there has been significant progress.

The majority of ovarian and breast cancers occur sporadically and are caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. The identification of genetic drivers and molecular subtypes in ovarian and breast cancers has enabled the development of personalised treatment approaches for these cancers.

Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are well-established genetic risk factors for both ovarian and breast cancers. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are known to play a role in DNA repair, which has led to targeted therapy based on PARP inhibitors. Both hereditary and sporadic ovary and breast cancers can be treated with this therapy. Mutations in other genes involved in various cellular processes, such as DNA repair, cell cycle regulation, and hormone metabolism, were also associated with increased ovarian and breast cancer risk. These genetic factors have provided insight into cancer development and potential therapeutic targets. However, despite progress, more research is essential to improve our understanding of these cancers and to translate these findings into improved diagnostic tools, targeted therapies, and prevention strategies.