Healthcare careers without MBBS

While there are a wide variety of careers dealing with healthcare, ensure that you have the right aptitude and inclination to carry out the work effectively. If you have a genuine interest in people, have the patience to interact with those who may show very slow responses, and have the ability to overcome communication barriers and understand individuals with special needs, these professions can be very satisfying. Most of them are not long, and the wait before you start earning is minimal. Course fees are comparatively very low, admission is not as difficult as getting into MBBS, and most do not need night duties, emergencies etc.