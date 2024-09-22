How to nutritionally fight cancer

Fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, especially for those undergoing cancer treatment. They are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are particularly high in anthocyanins, which protect against oxidative stress and inflammation. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are excellent sources of vitamin C, crucial for immune function and skin health. Fruits also offer a natural source of sweetness, making them a healthier alternative to refined sugars.

It’s important to consume whole fruits rather than fruit juices to benefit from the fibre content, which aids in digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Herbs and spices, often overlooked, are potent allies in cancer care. There are many benefits of incorporating turmeric in the diet as it contains curcumin — a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Including turmeric in your diet, alongside black pepper to enhance its absorption, can be a simple yet effective way to leverage its benefits.

Other spices such as ginger, garlic, and cinnamon also offer significant health benefits. Ginger can help alleviate nausea, a common side effect of chemotherapy, while garlic is known for its immune-boosting properties. Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels and provides antioxidant protection.

A balanced diet is critical for those undergoing cancer treatment. It’s not only about selecting the right foods but also about maintaining appropriate portion sizes and meal timing. A diet rich in whole foods, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, provides the necessary nutrients to support overall health and recovery.