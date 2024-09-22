How to nutritionally fight cancer

Navigating the path to recovery after a cancer diagnosis can be an arduous journey filled with physical and emotional challenges. However, one powerful tool that patients can harness is the food they consume. Some strategic dietary choices can support healing, enhance immunity, and improve the overall quality of life during and after cancer treatment.
Cancer is a multifaceted disease influenced by a complex interplay of lifestyle factors, genetic predispositions, and environmental influences. Just as maintaining liver health requires a nuanced approach to diet and lifestyle, managing cancer effectively also involves mindful eating.
The right diet can alleviate the side effects of treatment, strengthen the body’s defences, and potentially slow cancer progression. Cancer-fighting foods which are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals are a good inclusion to the diet. These foods help protect cells from damage and support the body’s natural detoxification processes. Key among these are cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, which contain sulforaphane, a compound known for its cancer-preventive properties.
Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables are not merely everyday greens; they are potent tools in the fight against cancer. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, these vegetables support overall health and enhance the body’s ability to fight disease. The glucosinolates present in these vegetables convert into biologically active compounds during digestion, which have been shown to inhibit cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation. Including a variety of cruciferous vegetables in your diet can significantly bolster your immune system. These vegetables are versatile, lending themselves to a range of dishes from salads to stir-fries. Steaming or lightly cooking them preserves their nutrient content, ensuring you reap the full benefits of these powerful foods.
Legumes, nuts, and seeds are invaluable in a cancer-supportive diet. These foods are excellent sources of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, which are crucial for maintaining muscle mass, supporting digestion, and providing sustained energy. Lentils, chickpeas, and beans are particularly beneficial, offering plant-based protein that is gentle on the digestive system while supporting tissue repair. Nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. These nutrients help reduce inflammation, support brain health, and maintain cardiovascular health. They also provide a convenient and nutritious snack option, helping to manage common issues like fatigue and loss of appetite that may arise during cancer treatment.
Fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, especially for those undergoing cancer treatment. They are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are particularly high in anthocyanins, which protect against oxidative stress and inflammation. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are excellent sources of vitamin C, crucial for immune function and skin health. Fruits also offer a natural source of sweetness, making them a healthier alternative to refined sugars.
It’s important to consume whole fruits rather than fruit juices to benefit from the fibre content, which aids in digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Herbs and spices, often overlooked, are potent allies in cancer care. There are many benefits of incorporating turmeric in the diet as it contains curcumin — a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Including turmeric in your diet, alongside black pepper to enhance its absorption, can be a simple yet effective way to leverage its benefits.
Other spices such as ginger, garlic, and cinnamon also offer significant health benefits. Ginger can help alleviate nausea, a common side effect of chemotherapy, while garlic is known for its immune-boosting properties. Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels and provides antioxidant protection.
A balanced diet is critical for those undergoing cancer treatment. It’s not only about selecting the right foods but also about maintaining appropriate portion sizes and meal timing. A diet rich in whole foods, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, provides the necessary nutrients to support overall health and recovery.
Hydration is another key factor. Adequate water intake helps flush out toxins and supports bodily functions. Herbal teas and broths can be soothing and offer additional nutrients. It’s advisable to limit or avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive red meat, as these can contribute to inflammation and other health issues.
While general dietary guidelines can be beneficial, each cancer patient has unique needs based on their specific diagnosis, treatment regimen, and overall health status. Consulting with a dietitian or nutritionist specialising in oncology can provide personalised dietary advice and tailored meal plans. They can help address specific concerns such as managing weight changes, coping with side effects, and ensuring adequate nutrient intake.
The journey through cancer treatment is challenging, but patients can take proactive steps to support their recovery through informed dietary choices. By incorporating a diverse range of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and other whole foods, patients can harness the healing power of nutrition to improve their well-being and support their body’s natural healing processes. This holistic approach not only aids in physical recovery but also empowers patients to take control of their health during a critical time.
Foods rich in antioxidants & phytochemicals
Turmeric: Rich in curcumin, turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help inhibit cancer cell growth.
Ginger: Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, ginger may help reduce cancer risk.
Spinach: Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, spinach can support the immune system and may help reduce the risk of certain cancers.
Garlic: Contains compounds that may enhance immune function and have been linked to a lower risk of several types of cancer.
Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and other legumes are high in fibre, which is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer apart from offering overall health benefits.
(The author recently published Thriving Through Treatment with Bloomsbury.)