How to optimize your workout to boost your mood

How can you get the biggest mood boost from exercise?

Get your heart rate up for at least 30 minutes

It’s normal for the first 20 to 30 minutes of exercise to feel like a slog, whether you’re new to it or an elite athlete, according to experts.

That’s because it seems to take at least 20 minutes of moderate aerobic activity for the endocannabinoid system to kick in and start to lift your mood. The health psychologist Kelly McGonigal calls this response to staying the course the “persistence high.”

The longer you’re able to sustain an aerobic workout at a moderate level of intensity — one in which you could carry on a conversation without becoming winded — the more your endocannabinoids will be flowing, and the higher your boost will be.

Give yourself at least three weeks

Just as your muscles require time to build, your brain takes time to develop a robust dopamine reward system for exercising. And the less physically active you are, the less responsive this dopamine system will be.

Research suggests that, if you haven’t been active in a while, it takes about three weeks of consistent exercise before it starts to feel rewarding — and for most people to want to come back for more, Basso said. That said, depending on your individual fitness level and neurochemistry, it could take shorter or longer; so if you don’t feel a kind of magical pull toward exercise after a month, don’t despair and keep going.

Make it social

When you exercise with friends or in groups, you will set yourself up to get twice the oxytocin boost, first from the physical activity itself, then from the social interaction.

The flood of oxytocin may be responsible for the powerful social connection that some people experience when moving in unison with others — our brains can be tricked into a feeling of personal boundaries dissolving, Basso said. This effect is especially apparent when we dance.