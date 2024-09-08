Low-carb diets meet nutrient needs: Study

For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, they assessed the nutrient adequacy of three different seven-day low-carb meal plans. Two were ketogenic diets - - one that averaged about 20 grams of net carbs per day, while the other averaged about 40 grams of net carbs per day. The third was a more liberal meal plan that contained an average of around 100 grams of net carbs per day.