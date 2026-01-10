<p>Mysuru: A minor stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a wake-up call, said Dr A R Maqsood Ahmed, a Mysuru-based consultant in neurosurgery.</p><p>January is significant for stroke awareness and ‘Stroke Prevention Day’ is observed on January 29. There is an increased stroke risk, due to cold weather, during winter, including January, Dr Maqsood Ahmed said.</p><p>“A TIA occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is temporarily reduced or blocked. Unlike a major stroke, the symptoms usually last only a few minutes to a few hours and then disappear, because the brain recovers quickly. It is the body’s way of saying ‘Something is wrong, and a bigger event may be coming’,” he said.</p>.Indian scientists discover two new frog species in Arunachal Pradesh.<p>“Studies show that a significant number of people who suffer a major stroke had a TIA days or weeks before. Symptoms like sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side; difficulty in speaking or understanding words; sudden loss of vision or blurred vision in one or both eyes; dizziness, imbalance, or difficulty in walking; or a sudden, severe headache with no obvious cause, should not be neglected,” Dr Maqsood Ahmed said.</p>