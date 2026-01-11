<p>Walk into any gynaecology clinic today and you’ll see something that barely existed a decade ago: women in their early twenties describing deep, dull pelvic aches, sharp twinges during movement, or a heavy, dragging sensation by evening. Young women who have never had a baby and often have no underlying disease on their scans are now showing up with pain.</p>.<p><strong>Lifestyle shift</strong></p>.<p>A shift in lifestyle, stress patterns, and daily habits has made pelvic floor tightness a growing concern for Gen Z. The ‘always-on’ lifestyle is hard on pelvic muscles. Pelvic floors aren’t passive structures. They respond to the body’s emotional state. When you spend long hours in a heightened, anxious alertness — juggling academics, work, social pressure, or the constant hum of digital life — the pelvic floor often tightens just like the jaw or shoulders do.</p>.Coping with hormonal shifts.<p>Chronic anxiety doesn’t stay in the mind; it has a muscular signature. For many young women, this constant low-level tension settles in the pelvis. Over time, these muscles forget how to relax, leading to pain during periods, discomfort while sitting, or pain during intimacy.</p>.<p>• Slouching pushes the tailbone forward, compressing the pelvic outlet.</p>.<p>• Crossing legs for long hours shifts weight to one side, overstretching some muscles while shortening others.</p>.<p>• Leaning over screens rounds the lower spine, forcing the pelvic floor to take on extra support work.</p>.<p>• Movement isn’t optional; even a short break every hour — standing, stretching, or walking around your room — helps muscles reset.</p>.<p>• Most youngsters know posture can trigger back or neck pain, but few realise the pelvis is part of the same chain.</p>.<p><strong>Impact of poor posture</strong></p>.<p>• A dull heaviness during periods</p>.<p>• Pain with deep penetration</p>.<p>• A strange, internal pressure when standing too long</p>.<p>• Discomfort while using tampons or menstrual cups</p>.<p>High-intensity workouts, heavy lifting, and core-focused routines have become a big part of Gen Z fitness culture. Overdoing abdominal workouts, bracing the core constantly, not stretching after training impact pelvic health. </p>.<p><strong>Treatment</strong></p>.<p>•Pelvic floor physiotherapy</p>.<p>•Posture correction</p>.<p class="bodytext">•Breathwork that teaches the diaphragm and pelvis to work together</p>.<p class="bodytext">•Stretching and mobility routines</p>.<p class="bodytext">•Addressing anxiety patterns</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author is a Padma Shri awardee, clinical director, robotic gynaecologist & HOD at a Hyderabad hospital.)</span></p>