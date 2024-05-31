World No Tobacco Day: Time to stub off the 'epidemic', say health professionals

As another 'World No Tobacco Day' dawns, it brings to fore yet again the health challenges posed by consumption of all forms of tobacco, for smokers as well non-smokers.

The day is also a call to the governments to have effective policies like higher taxation on tobacco and related products, ban on advertisements on all kinds of tobacco products, and to promote awareness campaigns.

How dangerous an 'epidemic' it is, is all out there in the open.

The WHO's theme for 'World No Tobacco Day' this year is “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference,” while it "focuses on preventing the tobacco industry from targeting young people with harmful products and promoting policies that shield them from manipulative practices".

The WHO points out that "according to 2022 data, worldwide, at least 37 million young people aged 13–15 years use some form of tobacco.''

Peer pressure is often cited as one of the major reasons children get sucked into the habit. This, added with the inability to cope with stress, woos them into smoking.

So how do you protect children from the use of tobacco?

"Regular health education about harmful effects of smoking and including these topics in every school year curriculum should help," informs Dr Deepak, Krishnamurthy, HOD, Department of Cardiology, Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli.

The rise of new tobacco-based products is a huge challenge when it comes to keeping children as well as adults away from their harmful effects.

When it comes to adults, the number of people smoking is on the rise, which is leading to heart disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory illnesses.

*Raj (33) started smoking when he was in high school and was a regular smoker for 15 years.