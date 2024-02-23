10 things to know about SKM joining farmers 'Black Friday' rebellion today

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of around 40 farmers' unions is set to join the farmers' agitation while observing 'Black Friday'. The coalition, which was not part of the massive protest this time, has now joined the agitation against the "unsatisfactory" resolutions proposed by Union government to the demands of the protesting farmers.
The participation of SKM also comes days after a 21-year-old farmer was killed and many other farmers were injured on the Punjab-Haryana border in the tear gas shelling. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday attacked the Punjab government for delaying the filing of an FIR regarding the death of the protesting youth at the Khanauri border.
While Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, had said that the Punjab government is not addressing the concerns raised by the farmers after the death of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to one of the family members of Shubhkaran Singh.
Meanwhile here are the latest updates on the ongoing farmers' protest:
1. SKM has demanded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the State Home Minister Anil Vij be booked for the "murder" of the protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal also called for the resignation of Khattar and Vij.
2. While observing the Black Friday, SKM along with other farmers will stage a Jan Akrosh rally on Friday, a nationwide tractor rally on highways on February 26, and a mahapanchayat in Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on March 14.
3. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that "The protesting farmers are expected to attend the March 14 mahapanchayat without tractors. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not."
4. Tikait said that the agrarians will board tractors and head to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme.
5. Haryana Police has warned that if government or private properties are damaged during the agitation, the properties of farmers responsible will be seized. Efforts by the farmers to break the barricade at the Shambhu Border and attempts to disrupt the law and order by pelting stones have caused a lot of damage to government and private property, as per a release from the Ambala police.
6. The 'Dilli Chalo' march was paused for two days considering the situation after the death of the 21-year-old farmer.
7. The protesting farmers continue to stay in camps at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana, demanding the Union government to fulfil their demands on a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops and farm debt waiver.
8. The Congress party demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss the pressing issues of the tillers. The party also said a similar session be convened at the Punjab Assembly.
9. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said more efforts have to be made from both sides to reach a consensus while adding that the Union government is committed to working for the interests of farmers.
10. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Centre is ready for talks with protesting farmers, who are our "brothers" and "annadaatas", asserting that the Modi government has taken various steps to ensure higher income for farmers.