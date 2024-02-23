10 things to know about SKM joining farmers 'Black Friday' rebellion today

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of around 40 farmers' unions is set to join the farmers' agitation while observing 'Black Friday'. The coalition, which was not part of the massive protest this time, has now joined the agitation against the "unsatisfactory" resolutions proposed by Union government to the demands of the protesting farmers.

The participation of SKM also comes days after a 21-year-old farmer was killed and many other farmers were injured on the Punjab-Haryana border in the tear gas shelling. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday attacked the Punjab government for delaying the filing of an FIR regarding the death of the protesting youth at the Khanauri border.

While Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, had said that the Punjab government is not addressing the concerns raised by the farmers after the death of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to one of the family members of Shubhkaran Singh.