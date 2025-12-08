Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

1191 posts lying vacant in SAI, recruitment process initiated: Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

The minister was responding to a question from Congress MP Adoor Prakash, who represents Kerala's Attingal constituency, in Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 10:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 10:04 IST
India NewsSports NewsParliamentMansukh MandaviyaSAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us