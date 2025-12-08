<p>New Delhi: IndiGo cancelled around 500 flights on Monday, though its services were limping back to normalcy even as the the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the beleaguered airline has cancelled close to 5.87 lakh PNRs (People Name Records), with multiple people travelling on one ticket in some cases, between December 1 and 7 and refunded Rs 569.65 crore.</p><p>So far, the ministry said, the airline has delivered 4,500 bags to customers out of a total 9,000 bags. The target is to deliver the rest of the baggage in the next 36 hours.</p>.Explained | New pilot roster rule or tech glitch and weather? Why over 100 IndiGo flights cancelled in one day.<p>According to the ministry, 5,86,705 PNRs were cancelled in the first seven days of the month. A PNR can have more than one person travelling and this could mean more than 5.87 lakh people have been impacted by the disruption in services of IndiGo.</p><p>Between November 21 and Sunday, 9,55,591 PNRs were cancelled and Rs 827 refunded. It would mean 3.68 lakh PNRs were cancelled during November 21 and 30 with a refund of Rs 2.57 crore.</p><p>An IndiGo statement said it was in the process of operating around 1,800 flights by the end of the day, up from around 1,650 on Sunday. It recorded 90 per cent on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network, up from 75 per cent on Sunday.</p><p>"All cancellations in today’s (Monday) schedule were executed yesterday, ensuring advance notifications being sent to customers," an IndiGo spokesperson said. On the refund, the spokesperson said Rs 827 crore has already been refunded and rest is under process for cancellations up to December 15.</p><p>The airline also said it helped stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and close to 10,000 cabs and buses, between December 1 and 7.</p>