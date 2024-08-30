1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Jagdish Tytler

A court in Delhi on Friday directed to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people at Pul Bangash during the 1984-anti Sikh riots.

The court said that there is sufficient material to frame the charges against the accused Jagdish Tytler. Charges have been framed under sections 143, 153A, 188, 149 etc. read with 302, reports ANI.

In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of “inciting, instigating and provoking the mob” which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1, 1984.