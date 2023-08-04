Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

2 dead, three injured as wall of dilapidated building collapses in Agra village

An eyewitness of the incident said five-six people got buried under the debris of the wall after it collapsed due to rainfall in the locality.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 09:10 IST

Follow Us

A 50-year-old man and a child died Friday morning when the wall of a nearly 300-year-old dilapidated building collapsed on two adjacent houses in a village here, police said.

They said three people sustained injuries in the incident which occurred in Umretha village under the Basoni police station area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Somendra Meena said the injured, Raunak (4), Indravati (45) and Laxmi (28), were sent to a hospital.

An eyewitness of the incident said five-six people got buried under the debris of the wall after it collapsed due to rainfall in the locality.

Local people and police rescued them, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 August 2023, 09:10 IST)
India NewsAccidentAgra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT