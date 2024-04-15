2-month-old child found on rail tracks in Delhi reunited with parents

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) K P S Malhotra said the infant was found abandoned on the railway tracks on April 9.

An FIR was lodged under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person taking care) and an investigation was taken up, Malhotra said.

There was no CCTV camera in the area where the child was left abandoned, the officer said, adding that the spot was also inspected by the crime and forensic teams to find clues regarding the infant.

"The team investigating the matter shared pictures and other details of the infant with all DCPs, SSPs across the country and all SHOs of Delhi through social media and," the DCP said, adding that information was also uploaded on ZIP Net.

During the investigation, various child centres were also checked to confirm whether any query had been made by any person regarding the infant and follow-up was taken daily.

"Our team was contacted by one Anil Kumar Rajavat from Agra who informed that he had seen the photographs and details of the infant circulating on a WhatsApp group," the DCP said.

Rajavat told the police that he was the father of the infant. On April 13, he came to Delhi with his wife and confirmed that the infant was their son after meeting him, the officer said.

The man said the child got lost in the crowd at a railway station here when they were travelling from Gwalior to Agra.

After due process of law, the infant was handed over to the parents, he added.