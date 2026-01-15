<p>Lucknow: Amid reports of former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>’s possible visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a group of seers has demanded that he (Rahul) should not be allowed to enter the Ram Temple as his party had termed the ‘consecration ceremony’ of Ram Lala in 2024 a ‘political drama’.</p><p>Prominent seer and Shankaracharya of Jyotir Mutt Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that Rahul Gandhi was not a ‘Hindu’ and as such he should not be allowed to enter the Ram Temple.</p>.'Over Rs 3,000 crore for Ram mandir came from public': Temple construction panel chief.<p>‘’I appeal to the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust not to allow Rahul Gandhi to enter the Ram Temple….a person who abuses the Hindus is fit to go there,’’ Avimukteshwarananada said.</p><p>The seer had last year declared that he had ‘ex-communicated’ Rahul from Hinduism as the latter had spoken against the ‘Manusmriti’.</p><p>A few seers from Ayodhya also lent support to the demand made by Avimukteshwarananda.</p><p>The state BJP leaders termed Rahul’s possible visit as a ‘gimmick’ and nothing but for the purpose of photo and political gain ahead of the next assembly polls in the state.</p><p>Although there was no official confirmation from the Congress about Rahul’s visit, party MP Tanuj Punia said that Rahul might visit the Ram Temple in the near future. </p>