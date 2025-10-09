Menu
20 years of RTI: Central and State Information Commissions plagued with pendency; 4.3 lakh appeals still pending

A ‘Report Card ’ showed that functioning of transparency watchdogs across country have been crippled with vacancies and is adding to pendency of appeals and complaints filed.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:27 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRTIRTI Act

