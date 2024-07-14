25 years of Kargil war: Indian Air Force recalls 'Op Safed Sagar', pays homage to fallen heroes

Also, the 152 Helicopter Unit, 'The Mighty Armour', of Air Force Station Sarsawa played a key role during 'Op Safed Sagar'. On May 28, 1999, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad and Sgt R K Sahu of 152 HU were tasked to fly as 'Nubra' formation for a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing. After successfully pressing home the attack, their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the break away, leading to the loss of four precious lives, it said.