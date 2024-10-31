Home
3 bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The objects were handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for examination and further action.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 13:11 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 13:11 IST
