3 bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad

<p>Pune: Three bomb-like objects were found during an excavation work in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the objects, discovered on Wednesday, were later handed over to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-disposal-squad">Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad</a> (BDDS) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for examination and further action.</p>.Fake country bomb-like objects left behind by thieves create panic in Karnataka's Aldur.<p>"During an excavation work undertaken to fix a leaking pipeline in Chinchwad, three bomb-like objects were discovered. The objects were handed over to the BBDS for further probe," said a police officer. </p>